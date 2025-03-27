First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1115 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ FEP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,632. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.73 million, a P/E ratio of -63.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average of $38.07.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
