First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Announces Dividend of $0.17

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTHI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 268,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,377. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.72.

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

