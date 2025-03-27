First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Announces Dividend of $0.17

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FTHI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 268,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,377. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.72.
About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.