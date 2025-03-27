First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1174 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 124.0% increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,284. The company has a market capitalization of $133.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.64. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $39.21.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

