Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Update

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a growth of 189.2% from the February 28th total of 29,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Central Japan Railway Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJPRY traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 34,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,245. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. Central Japan Railway has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $12.69.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 19.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

