Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.92 and last traded at C$1.87, with a volume of 518235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.81.

Integra Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$225.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.43.

Insider Activity

In other Integra Resources news, Director George Salamis acquired 24,500 shares of Integra Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,282.85. Insiders have bought a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $50,893 over the last 90 days. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

