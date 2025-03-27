Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 6051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KKPNF shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Koninklijke KPN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Koninklijke KPN Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.31.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Koninklijke KPN had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 23.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

