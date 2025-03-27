Short Interest in Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Expands By 245.5%

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 245.5% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Capricorn Energy stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.56. Capricorn Energy has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $8.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas worldwide. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in Mexico and Egypt. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

