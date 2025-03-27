Short Interest in Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Expands By 245.5%

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 245.5% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Capricorn Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Capricorn Energy stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.56. Capricorn Energy has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $8.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60.
Capricorn Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capricorn Energy
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.