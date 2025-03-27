SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

SoftwareONE Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26.

SoftwareONE Company Profile

SoftwareONE Holding AG provides software and cloud solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and delivers the technology solutions that modernise applications and software in the cloud. It serves large enterprises, corporates, small and medium-sized enterprises, and public sector organizations.

