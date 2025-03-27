Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Short Interest Up 560.0% in March

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 560.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Price Performance
OTCMKTS HLTOY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,580. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01.
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hellenic Telecommunications Organization
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.