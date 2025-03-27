New Found Gold (CVE:NFG) Stock Price Down 27.6% – What’s Next?

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 27.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.63. Approximately 4,658,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 832% from the average daily volume of 499,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.25.

New Found Gold Stock Up 11.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$333.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith Boyle purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.52 per share, with a total value of C$37,875.00. Company insiders own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

