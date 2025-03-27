Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 23700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Chakana Copper Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 7.18.
About Chakana Copper
Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
