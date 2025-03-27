ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares Up 5.4% – Here’s Why

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.68. Approximately 3,903,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,178,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 183,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 79,685 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 106,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 76,201 shares during the period. AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $2,667,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 2,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 60,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000.

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

