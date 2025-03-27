Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.79 ($0.04), with a volume of 1444862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85 ($0.04).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Poolbeg Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.55. The firm has a market cap of £14.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.11.

Poolbeg Pharma plc is focussed on the development and commercialisation of innovative medicines targeting serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. Its model focusses upon developing its exciting clinical assets and commercialising approved and marketed drugs to support the growth of the Company and the development of its robust pipeline of innovative products, thereby driving significant value creation.

Poolbeg is led by an experienced leadership team with a history of delivering significant shareholder value.

