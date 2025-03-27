Argan (NYSE:AGX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.07 EPS

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. Argan had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Stock Performance

NYSE AGX traded down $4.62 on Thursday, reaching $114.91. The company had a trading volume of 422,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,088. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.05 and its 200-day moving average is $134.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.58. Argan has a 1-year low of $48.85 and a 1-year high of $191.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Argan

In other news, CFO Richard H. Deily sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,050. The trade was a 17.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 7,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $1,220,666.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,099.68. This trade represents a 38.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,859 in the last 90 days. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Argan in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

