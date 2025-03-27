Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Shares Up 14.6% – Here’s What Happened

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report) shot up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.45 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.18). 7,033,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 1,894,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.15).
Mkango Resources Stock Down 5.8 %
The stock has a market cap of £51.27 million, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.24.
About Mkango Resources
Mkango released a Feasibility Study for Songwe Hill, Malawi, in July 2022.
