Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Affirm (AFRM)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2025

Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 3/24/2025 – Affirm was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn to a “hold” rating.
  • 3/20/2025 – Affirm had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/19/2025 – Affirm was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $61.00.
  • 3/18/2025 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $90.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/10/2025 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 2/10/2025 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $78.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/7/2025 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $81.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/7/2025 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 2/7/2025 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/7/2025 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $78.00 to $85.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/7/2025 – Affirm had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
  • 1/28/2025 – Affirm was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.
  • 1/28/2025 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Affirm Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $47.38. 4,634,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,040,284. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.89 and a beta of 3.63.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRMGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. Analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Affirm news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 6,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $407,373.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,535.64. This represents a 68.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,282.66. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,301 shares of company stock worth $3,920,543 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Affirm by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Challenger Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

