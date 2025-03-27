Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/24/2025 – Affirm was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2025 – Affirm had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2025 – Affirm was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $61.00.

3/18/2025 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $90.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $78.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $81.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $78.00 to $85.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Affirm had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

1/28/2025 – Affirm was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

1/28/2025 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Affirm Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $47.38. 4,634,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,040,284. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.89 and a beta of 3.63.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. Analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

In other Affirm news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 6,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $407,373.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,535.64. This represents a 68.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,282.66. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,301 shares of company stock worth $3,920,543 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Affirm by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Challenger Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

