Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.69

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.6855 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a 8.8% increase from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.63.
Formula Systems (1985) has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.
Formula Systems (1985) Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ FORTY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 844. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.10. Formula Systems has a 12-month low of $69.07 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.21.
About Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
