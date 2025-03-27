Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Trading Down 4.7% – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $76.78 and last traded at $76.77. 479,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,435,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.53.
Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.87.
Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.1071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares
Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
