Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI) Senior Officer Richard Thomas Sells 39,249 Shares

Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Thomas sold 39,249 shares of Aris Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.51, for a total value of C$255,510.99.
Richard Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 5th, Richard Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Aris Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total value of C$222,800.00.
