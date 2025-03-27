Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a growth of 154.9% from the February 28th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.
JTC Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:JTCPF remained flat at C$12.30 during trading hours on Thursday. JTC has a 1-year low of C$10.10 and a 1-year high of C$14.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.89.
JTC Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JTC
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.