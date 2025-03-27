Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a growth of 154.9% from the February 28th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

OTCMKTS:JTCPF remained flat at C$12.30 during trading hours on Thursday. JTC has a 1-year low of C$10.10 and a 1-year high of C$14.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.89.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

