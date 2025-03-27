Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Shares Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. 108,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 374% from the average session volume of 22,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Acceleware Stock Down 11.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Acceleware Company Profile

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

