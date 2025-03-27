DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 300.62% and a negative net margin of 198.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 million.

DRRX stock remained flat at $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 59,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,861. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DRRX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

