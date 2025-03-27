First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Short Interest Update

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Stock Up 0.1 %

FREVS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.09. The stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $18.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

