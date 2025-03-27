Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13, Zacks reports.
Aspira Women’s Health Stock Up 5.8 %
NASDAQ AWH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,281,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,391. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.57. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $3.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Sunday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
