Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13, Zacks reports.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ AWH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,281,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,391. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.57. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $3.68.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Sunday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Aspira Women’s Health

(Get Free Report)

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.