Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%.
Utz Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years. Utz Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.
Utz Brands Price Performance
Utz Brands stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.12. 791,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,976. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.47, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $20.04.
Insider Buying and Selling at Utz Brands
In other Utz Brands news, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 496,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $6,646,909.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard A. Friedman bought 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,722.64. This represents a 1.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UTZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.
About Utz Brands
Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.
