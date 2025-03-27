CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 88.1% from the February 28th total of 16,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 320,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CLP Price Performance

CLPHY traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.20. 107,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.43. CLP has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $9.54.

Get CLP alerts:

CLP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1621 per share. This is a positive change from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.