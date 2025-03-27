Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.71 ($0.01). Approximately 2,199,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,561,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

Europa Oil & Gas Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Europa Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 190.16% and a negative return on equity of 102.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Europa Oil & Gas will post 40.5714332 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

About Europa Oil & Gas

In related news, insider Will Holland acquired 765,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £7,657.63 ($9,859.19). 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (AIM: EOG) has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets which includes production, development and exploration interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms.

