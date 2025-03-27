iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 729,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 614,588 shares.The stock last traded at $192.10 and had previously closed at $191.82.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.01.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 114,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,584,000 after purchasing an additional 35,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

