Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading 50% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) rose 50% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 236,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 122,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Eguana Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The firm has a market cap of C$6.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01.
About Eguana Technologies
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
