Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Down 85.8% in March

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 85.8% from the February 28th total of 21,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

LNVGY traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $29.38. 23,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,782. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73. Lenovo Group has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Lenovo Group will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

