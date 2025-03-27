Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Short Interest Up 720.0% in March

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 720.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mandalay Resources Price Performance

MNDJF stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,884. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.84. Mandalay Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.08 and a 1 year high of C$3.88.

Get Mandalay Resources alerts:

About Mandalay Resources

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Mandalay Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties in Canada, Australia, Sweden, and Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits, as well as other base metal. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 1,219 hectares located in Victoria, Australia; and the Björkdal gold mine covering an area of 12,949 located in Skelleftea, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.