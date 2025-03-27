Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Short Interest Up 720.0% in March

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 720.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Mandalay Resources Price Performance
MNDJF stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,884. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.84. Mandalay Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.08 and a 1 year high of C$3.88.
About Mandalay Resources
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mandalay Resources
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.