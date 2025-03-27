PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 740.5% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 731,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.60 per share, with a total value of $20,195,499.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,541,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,157,378.40. This trade represents a 10.74 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 502,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund in the third quarter valued at $4,824,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PDX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.97. 70,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,420. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.20. PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $32.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.1334 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%.

