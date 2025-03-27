Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) Insider Michael Tyerman Sells 336,000 Shares

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tyerman sold 336,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.44), for a total value of £376,320 ($484,511.39).

Shares of FTC stock traded down GBX 0.51 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 112.49 ($1.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,223. Filtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32 ($0.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 119 ($1.53). The company has a market capitalization of £244.21 million, a PE ratio of 77.09 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Filtronic (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 3.08 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Filtronic had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Filtronic plc will post 3.0730129 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

For leading global telecommunications, space, aerospace, and defence organisations, Filtronic provides the design and manufacturing of complex high-frequency, communication solutions. In today’s data-driven world, Filtronic excels in transmitting vast amounts of analog data quickly and accurately over long distances.

