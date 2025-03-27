Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Stock Price Down 10.5% – Here’s What Happened

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 1,572,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 488,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Electrum Discovery Trading Down 10.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.29 million and a PE ratio of -2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 21.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Electrum Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electrum Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrum Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.