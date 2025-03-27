Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Drops By 82.5%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the February 28th total of 159,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 291,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Hsbc Global Res cut Deutsche Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.
Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.27 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.
