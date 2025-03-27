Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Declines By 83.8%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the February 28th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of HESAY stock traded down $6.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $264.41. 47,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,312. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $206.66 and a 52-week high of $303.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.66 and a 200 day moving average of $245.79.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.