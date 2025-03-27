SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,023,883 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the previous session’s volume of 674,365 shares.The stock last traded at $44.83 and had previously closed at $44.94.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.98.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFI. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

