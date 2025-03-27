Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.19 and last traded at $30.17, with a volume of 687066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.77.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $26.97.

Institutional Trading of Graniteshares Gold Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $158,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

