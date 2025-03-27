Mid Cap Stocks To Research – March 27th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, GameStop, Soleno Therapeutics, NIO, ChampionX, and Beacon Roofing Supply are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks are shares of companies with market capitalizations typically ranging between $2 billion and $10 billion. They strike a balance between the potential growth of small cap stocks and the stability of large cap stocks, making them an attractive option for investors looking to mix growth with moderate risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 247,566,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,279,989. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $34.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,214,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,456,490. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GameStop stock traded down $6.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.57. 73,422,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,769,631. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69. GameStop has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $64.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.21 and a beta of -0.29.

Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock traded up $17.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,978,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,769. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of -1.70. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $72.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.78.

NIO (NIO)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

NIO stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,896,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,498,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. NIO has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.81.

ChampionX (CHX)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

NASDAQ CHX traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.20. 17,134,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,699. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46.

Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $123.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,042,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $77.54 and a twelve month high of $123.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.02 and a 200-day moving average of $105.31.

