Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 10% – Here’s What Happened

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) fell 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.20 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.73 ($0.67). 65,066,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,994% from the average session volume of 3,107,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.45 ($0.74).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EVOK. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.80) price objective on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Evoke alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EVOK

Evoke Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £230.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 63.69.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Evoke

In other Evoke news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,133.00). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Evoke

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.