Short Interest in Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Expands By 153.6%

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a growth of 153.6% from the February 28th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPHLY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 232,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,045. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. Ono Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $5.54.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia.

