Short Interest in Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Expands By 153.6%

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a growth of 153.6% from the February 28th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:OPHLY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 232,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,045. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. Ono Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $5.54.
About Ono Pharmaceutical
