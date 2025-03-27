Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Nabtesco Stock Performance

Shares of Nabtesco stock remained flat at $9.94 during trading hours on Thursday. 72 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. Nabtesco has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.98.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, test equipment, door operating units, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

