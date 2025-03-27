Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Nabtesco Stock Performance
Shares of Nabtesco stock remained flat at $9.94 during trading hours on Thursday. 72 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. Nabtesco has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.98.
About Nabtesco
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nabtesco
- What is a Dividend King?
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.