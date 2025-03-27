Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Short Interest Up 450.0% in March

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Prime Meridian Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Prime Meridian stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.98. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,727. The company has a market cap of $96.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.51. Prime Meridian has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Prime Meridian had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.86%.

Prime Meridian Increases Dividend

Prime Meridian Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Prime Meridian’s previous annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. Prime Meridian’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

