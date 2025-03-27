Best Electric Vehicle Stocks Worth Watching – March 27th

Tesla, NIO, Rivian Automotive, Shell, and Baidu are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks refer to the publicly traded shares of companies that manufacture electric vehicles or are involved in the technology, infrastructure, and supply chain supporting electric mobility. They represent an investment in the ongoing transition from fossil fuel-powered vehicles to cleaner, electrified transportation options. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $6.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $278.42. 102,430,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,089,807. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.55 billion, a PE ratio of 136.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.69.

NIO (NIO)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

NYSE NIO traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 116,260,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,415,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.81. NIO has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

RIVN traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $12.69. 36,361,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,850,451. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $73.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,337,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,280. Shell has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.13. 2,213,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,950,600. Baidu has a twelve month low of $77.20 and a twelve month high of $116.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

