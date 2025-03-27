Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Down 6.9% – Time to Sell?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.57 and last traded at $27.16. 4,349,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 10,346,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nebius Group stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 343,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Nebius Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

