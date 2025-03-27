Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Up 9.5% – Here’s Why

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 70,710,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 22,272,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £631,050.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.31.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
