Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 172.7% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Studio City International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Studio City International stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International Stock Up 8.1 %

MSC stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.85. 5,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,262. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of -0.41. Studio City International has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

About Studio City International

Studio City International ( NYSE:MSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $152.86 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.