SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 503.4% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
SeaStar Medical Stock Performance
Shares of SeaStar Medical stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 116,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,767. SeaStar Medical has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
SeaStar Medical Company Profile
