Short Interest in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Increases By 186.4%

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 186.4% from the February 28th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETJ. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

ETJ traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.57. 164,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,721. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0651 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

