Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Shares Up 27.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report) shot up 27.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 140,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 87,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Sonoro Energy Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$15.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36.
About Sonoro Energy
Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.
